Why Was a Woman Laying on the Hood of a Car at a Dallas Raising Cane’s?

This must be what they mean by “caniac.”

I have to admit to being pretty crazy about that sauce myself. When I’m craving it, nothing else will suffice.

PRO TIP: Get the 3 Finger Combo with an extra piece of toast and make a sandwich out of it, drenching everything with sauce. Don’t get me wrong, the Sandwich Combo is pretty good, but that Texas Toast is hard to beat.

Get our free mobile app

Anyway, a video emerged of a woman on the hood of a car in the drive-thru of Raising Cane’s in Dallas. Now, I don’t have the slightest clue as to why she was on the hood of the car.

But I would bet a dollar to a donut that it has something to do with either road rage or a relationship coming to an unfortunate end.

Or maybe she didn’t trust the driver of the car to hand her order to her without sneaking a fry or two and there wasn’t enough room for her to fit between the car and the drive-thru window.

And then there’s the possibility that she insisted on inspecting her order before the driver pulled away from the window.

We may never know why she was on the hood of that car. But we do know that Dallas is getting nuttier by the minute.

Watch the video here and enjoy some of my favorite Twitter comments below.

Top Ten Trashiest Towns in Texas Time to take out the trash or show off the trash of Texas. Check out the top ten below. (All crime statistics were pulled from www.neighborhoodscout.com based on each individual town. See editor's note for Lufkin, Texas.)

Yelp's Top 10 Wichita Falls Barbecue Joints in 2022 You don't have to go far to find great barbecue here in Wichita Falls. Here are the Top 10 places to grab some barbecue, according to Yelp.