Woman Shamed for Wearing Same Dress to Multiple Friends’ Weddings to Save Money

As you get older it sometimes seems like more and more of your friends are getting married, which can leave you shelling out thousands of dollars on clothes, gifts and travel expenses.

One woman decided to save some dough by wearing the same dress to each of her friends' weddings.

Although the woman was trying to be thrifty, her pals were less than impressed by her decision.

"I live in Canada now with my husband, but I went to school in the U.S. All my clothes are for cold weather and I only have a small number of dresses, skirts and warm weather attire," the woman explained on Reddit. "Most of my friends are in California and when I’m there I rotate three dresses: a black one, a blue one, one for the holidays and a couple of shorts."

She also revealed she's worn the "same blue dress for all my friends' weddings" and recently got an invite to an upcoming wedding with a stern message: "Don’t you dare wear that same blue dress."

"I've been teased by my friends about wearing the same thing," she wrote, noting she doesn't have a big wardrobe and most of her clothes are for her career, so she doesn't want to spend money on one-time-use dresses.

"I only have a small wardrobe and most of my clothes are for function and work (I’m a civil engineer) rather than parties since I only go out a few times a year and it’s too cold for dresses normally," she detailed.

"Am I the a--hole for wearing the same dress to all my friends' weddings, and do I have to buy a new dress for my friend’s wedding when she specifically said I can’t wear the same one?" she asked, adding: "It’s not in bad shape, it's only been worn a dozen times."

Users tried to offer the woman some suggestions.

"Wear what you want. Maybe try to change it up with a colorful scarf or something, if you want, but you're not required to, and you certainly don't have to get a new dress," one person wrote, while another commented: "RSVP no, and write 'I don't have the budget for a dress and a gift. You choose and contact me.'"

"Considering the money you will have to spend to just attend this wedding I understand your predicament. I would also be a little apprehensive about wearing the same dress after my friend asked me not to," a third person wrote. "Just throwing a few ideas out there but maybe you could borrow a formal dress from someone near you? Or here in the states we have thrift stores which I'm sure you probably have."