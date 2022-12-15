Time flies at the movies — the good movies. At a bad movie, time seems to stand still, to dilate in defiance of the laws of nature. (Sometimes, when I close my eyes at night, I am back watching The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure. I don’t know why or how. But it is true.) As the old saying goes: No great movie is too long. No bad movie is too short.

That certainly applies to the movies on the list below. I’ve already ranked the best movies of 2022, so here is the flip side of that coin: The worst movies of the year. The ten motion pictures below all felt impossibly, time-freezingly long. In the case of my pick for the single worst film of 2022, I had to break the darn thing up into three separate viewings. (Ah, the wonders of streaming movies.) That’s not ideal, but the truth is I never would have made it to the end otherwise. It is a cinematic endurance test like few others.

Here, in what I guess is technically descending order, are my top (bottom) ten films of 2022...

The Worst Movies of 2022 ScreenCrush’s picks for the 10 worst films released in 2022. Watch them at your own risk.

