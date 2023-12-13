Texas Chainsaw Massacre Meat Seasoning Now Exists for Some Reason

I have personally never wanted to eat a meal at Leatherface's house, but if you have had the urge. You can eat just like him.

The Original Texas Chainsaw Massacre Dinner Scene

When it comes to Texas horror movies, the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre is at the top of many people's lists. The film has some iconic horror movie scenes, but one that a lot of folks remember is the dinner scene above. Well now you can know how the Sawyer family seasons their meat.

Official Texas Chainsaw Massacre Dry Rubs Now Exist

Austin based barbecue company LeRoy and Lewis helped design the new seasonings. That are intended for beef, pork, or chicken. I wish it had a warning that said do not use with human meat. For $40 you get all three seasonings that feature iconic characters on each container.

Hitchhiker's Dry Rub for Chicken

Kosher Salt, Mustard Seed, Parsley, Coriander, Granulated Garlic, Rubbed Sage.

Leatherface's Dry Rub for Beef

Black Pepper, Kosher Salt, Granulated Garlic, Cumin, Cayenne Pepper

Cook's Dry Rub for Pork

Kosher Salt, Brown Sugar, Granulated Garlic, Chili Powder, Paprika, Cumin, Cayenne Pepper.

Don't Forget, Sawyer Family Has Award Winning Chili

According to the Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, the Sawyer family won the Texas/Oklahoma Chili Cookoff of 1986. Back then they said it was all about the meat and we all know that meat didn't come from a farm if it was coming from the Sawyer's kitchen. So if you're a super fan of the movies, you can click the link here to buy some of the seasonings.

