Sad Day in Vernon, Wright Brand Bacon Truck Catches on Fire in McKinney [VIDEO]

Our friends in Vernon, Texas love Wright Brand Bacon. Which recently celebrated their 100th anniversary, congratulations to those guys and gals once again. However, today it looks like a shipment of bacon did not go as planned. It looks like some sort of malfunction happened with the trailer portion of a shipment.

At some point on Saturday (April 22nd) a shipment on US 75 in McKinney, Texas caught fire. Now typically the smell of cooking bacon is one of my favorite things in the world. I am not sure if the thousands of packages in the trailer getting cooked this way would actually smell good with the melting steel smell.

Twitter User SMB3082, shared footage from their dashcam of the truck driving down the road starting to smoke before the fire would take out the truck. It appears that the driver of the truck was able to detach the trailer to prevent the truck from also catching on fire. Looks like reports from the McKinney Fire Department say no one was injured in the blaze.

So congratulations to the McKinney Fire Department for putting out the blaze and it looks like the naturally smoked flavor of Wright Brand Bacon got a little bit more smokey on Saturday. Damnit, now all I want to do is eat some bacon right now.

