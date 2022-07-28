Yellowstone star Cole Hauser turned to social media to share some incredible shots from behind the scenes of filming Yellowstone Season 5, and fans are absolutely loving it.

The actor, who plays dark, brooding ranch foreman Rip Wheeler on the smash hit show, posted a series of spectacular shots from the Big Hole area of Montana, where he was pushing cattle, presumably as part of filming his role.

"Pushin cows in the Big Hole … just a slice of heaven," Hauser writes, tagging Yellowstone and Season 5. “No WiFi out here, but I promise you will find a better connection."

Not just the cattle, but also the natural splendor of the place is on full display in the actor's shots:

Season 5 of Yellowstone began filming in Montana in mid-May, and it's scheduled to premiere on Nov. 13.

The entire principal cast is set to return, including Hauser, Kevin Costner (John Dutton), Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton), Brecken Merrill (Tate Dutton), Jefferson White (Jimmy Hurdstrom), Forrie Smith (Lloyd Pierce), Denim Richards (Colby Mayfield), Ian Bohen (Ryan), Finn Little (Carter), Ryan Bingham (Walker) and Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater).

The new season will consist of 14 episodes that will air in two arcs of 7 episodes apiece. Seasons 1-4 of the hit Paramount Network show are currently available to stream via Peacock. As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

