You Don’t Want To Be Late For This Tea Party Date

The Kell House Museum is throwing a Mad Hatter Tea Party this Saturday and you're invited.

When you go, be sure to wear your wildest clothing and be ready to take part in a tea party that would make Alice's Adventures in Wonderland writer Lewis Carroll proud.

This Kell House Museum event is geared toward children between 4 and 11 years old and will be held outside in the beautiful Kell House Gardens.

Kell House Museum via Facebook

During the tea party this Saturday you'll learn about victorian tea customs, snack on delicious punch and cake, and play fun historic lawn games like croquet. It'll be a lot like the way the Kell children might have enjoyed their back yard one hundred years ago.

The Kell House Museum Mad Hatter Tea Party is this Saturday (10.10.20) from 9:30 until about 10:15 a.m. Parents are encouraged to attend with their children and the Tea Party is free for all but reservations are required. Call the Kell House at 940-723-2712 to make your reservation or for the answers to any questions you may have about this weekend's event or anything going on at the historic Kell House Museum at the corner of 9th and Bluff.

To keep everyone safe, masks will be required, social distancing will be observed, and cleaning protocols are already in place.

The Kell House was built in 1909 by Frank Kell, one of the founders of Wichita Falls, and the Kell House Museum tells the story of our city through the eyes of the Kell family.