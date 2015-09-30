105-Year-Old Runner Is a World Record Sprinting Machine

If this doesn't inspire you to get off the couch and get in shape, then nothing will.

Meet Hidekichi Miyazaki. The Japanese man is 105 years old and last week he earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's oldest competitive sprinter when he finished a 100-meter race in a hair over 42 seconds.

Yeah, it kinda makes you feel even worse about yourself for that time you dug through your couch cushions looking for that fun-sized Milky Way that you dropped.

As you can see, Miyazaki is still pretty darned spry:

His accomplishment isn't without controversy, though. That's because there's a Polish man named Stanislaw Kowalski, who is also 105, but slightly older than Miyazaki who ran 100 meters in June. And, he did it in 34-and-a-half seconds.

You can see him in action below.