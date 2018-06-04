22 Places in Wichita Falls Where Kids Get a Free Meal All Summer Long

In an effort to help kids stay healthy and keep their bellies full this summer, WFISD and several other local organizations are offering free meals for children 18 years old and younger every weekday all summer long!

For some kids, the meals they get at school are the only meals they eat, which means when school is out they may go hungry more often than not. Texas' Summer Food Service Program ensures that low-income children will continue to get fed even when school is not in session.

The free summer meals program kicked off in Wichita Falls today (6/4) and there are 22 places around town where kids can eat free. See the full list with meal type and serving times below. All meals are offered Monday-Friday.

  1. Jefferson Elementary
    4628 Mistletoe Dr. Wichita Falls, TX 76310
    Breakfast: 8:00am-8:45am and Lunch: 12:00pm-1:00pm
    Ending July 27
  2. Crocket Elementary
    3015 Avenue I Wichita Falls, TX 76309
    Breakfast: 8:00am-8:45am and Lunch: 12:00pm-1:00pm
    Ending July 27
  3. Scotland Park Elementary
    1415 N. 5th Wichita Falls, TX 76306-4917
    Breakfast: 8:00am-8:45am and Lunch 12:00pm-1:00pm
    Ending July 27
  4. Washington Jackson Math-Science Center
    1300 Harding Wichita Falls, TX 76301
    Breakfast: 8:00am-8:45am and Lunch: 12:00pm-1:00pm
    Ending July 27
  5. City View
    1600 City View Dr. Wichita Falls, TX 76306
    Lunch: 12:30-1:00pm
    Ending July 27
  6. Hirschi High School
    3106 Borton Wichita Falls, TX 76306
    Breakfast: 7:30am-8:30am and Lunch: 10:45am-12:00pm
    Ending June 22
  7. Fountain Gate Apartments
    5210 Tower Dr Wichita Falls, TX 76310
    Lunch: 10:30am-11:00am
    Ending July 27
  8. Tealwood Apartments
    5300 Professional Dr Wichita Falls, TX 76302
    Lunch: 11:00am-11:30am
    Ending July 27
  9. Southern Hills Elementary
    3920 Armory Road Wichita Falls, TX 76309
    Breakfast: 7:30am-8:30am and Lunch 10:45am-12:00pm
    June 8 - August 6
  10. Southside Youth Center
    1205 Montgomery Wichita Falls, TX 76302
    Lunch: 4:15pm-4:30pm
    Ending August 15
  11. Camp Fire USA
    2524 Terrace Avenue Wichita Falls, TX 76301
    Breakfast: 8:20am-8:50am and Lunch: 12:00pm-1:00pm
    Ending June 22
  12. Barwise Leadership Academy
    3807 Kemp Wichita Falls, TX 76308
    Breakfast: 7:30am-8:00am and Lunch: 10:45am-12:00pm
    June 8- July 30
  13. Bible Baptist Church
    908 Austin Street Wichita Falls, TX 76301
    Breakfast 8:00am-8:45am and Lunch 12:00pm-1:00pm
  14. Burkburnett Junior High
    102 Ave D Burkburnett, TX 76354
    Breakfast: 7:30am-8:00am and Lunch: 11:00am-12:30pm
    Ending June 29
  15. Riverbend Nature Center
    2200 3rd Street Wichita Falls, TX 76301
    Breakfast: 8:00am-8:30am and Lunch: 12:00pm-1:00pm
    June 8 - July 30
  16. Vernon College
    4105 Maplewood Ave # A Wichita Falls, TX 76308
    Breakfast: 8:00am-9:00am and Lunch: 11:30am-12:30am
    June 25 - August 6
  17. Kids Cafe Southwest
    4313 Hughes Wichita Falls, TX 76308
    Lunch: 3:00pm-3:45pm
    Ending August 3
  18. Kids Cafe S. East
    3301 Armory Road Wichita Falls, TX 76302
    Lunch: 12:00 pm-12:45pm and PM snack: 3:00pm-3:30pm
    Ending August 3
  19. Kids Cafe Central
    1318 Sixth Street Wichita Falls, TX 76301
    Lunch: 11:00am-12:00pm and PM snack: 3:00pm-4:00pm
    Ending August 10
  20. Kids Cafe Rosewood
    501 N Rosewood Wichita Falls, TX 76301
    Lunch: 3:30pm-4:00pm
    Ending August 3
  21. Kids Cafe N West
    1402 North Beverly Wichita Falls, TX 76306
    Lunch: 12:30pm-1:15pm and PM Snack 3:30pm-4:15pm
    Ending August 3
  22. Kids Cafe Burkburnett
    800 County Rd Burkburnett, TX 76354
    Lunch: 11:00am-12:00pm and PM Snack 3:15pm-4:15pm

Click here to see the daily menu for WFISD locations.

Click here to find the free summer meals location nearest you.

