21 Pounds of Marijuana Seized During Wichita Falls Traffic Stop

The infamous "Mary Jane Highway" strikes again.

Wichita County deputies arrested two women Wednesday (5/17) around 5:00 p.m. after discovering 21 pounds of high-grade marijuana inside their vehicle during a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. 287 and Loop 11 in Wichita Falls. A Sheriff K-9 gave a positive alert on the vehicle.

The driver, 21-year-old Diane Chanthavongsa of California, and the passenger, 45-year-old Savean Suon of Wichita Falls, were both placed under arrest and taken to the Wichita County Jail.

Both women were charged with possession of marijuana over five pounds under 50 pounds. Their bonds have been set at $20,000 each.