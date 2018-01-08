3 Dead, 1 Injured in Shooting at Popular Galveston Resort

Galveston Police responded early this morning (1/8) to reports of gunfire on the 8th floor of the San Luis Resort, Spa, and Conference Center along the Seawall.

According to a press release from the Galveston Police Department (GPD), at approximately 4:30 this morning, January 8th, the GPD received a 911 call of a possible shots fired at the San Luis Hotel. The caller stated that they heard several “pops” coming from one of the rooms on the 8th floor. When Galveston Police Officers arrived, they found the door of the suspected room locked from the inside. After making entry, they discovered four people in the room that had all been shot and that were all unresponsive.

At this t ime, detectives with the Galveston Police Department’s Major Crimes Division, as well as investigators with the Crime Scene Unit, are still on scene at the San Luis Hotel and Resort. Three of the subjects found in the room have been confirmed dead and one is currently in critical condition at UTMB.