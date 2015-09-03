Accused Cop Killer has North Texas Ties

Shannon Miles, the man accused in the murder of Harris County Deputy Sheriff Darren Goforth on August 28 was a patient at the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon, Texas for six months. Multiple news outlets report that Miles, 30, was found incompetent to stand trial on an assault charge back in 2012. The stint at the Vernon institution stemmed from charges filed in Travis County in 2012. After his six month stay, Goforth was returned to Travis County for trial, but prosecutors could not locate the victim in that case and the chargers were dropped.

Jon Evans, an attorney who once represented Miles in another criminal case, told The Daily Mail that Miles mother said her son had a lifelong history of mental illness. Miles is accused of shooting deputy Goforth 15 times at a Houston area convenience store while the deputy was refueling his patrol car. Harris County Sheriff Ron Hickman characterized the killing of Deputy Goforth as 'an execution' and said that there appeared to be no evidence Goforth and his attacker had ever met.

Miles will undergo a psychological evaluation as part of the investigation. He is currently charged with capital murder.