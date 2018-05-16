American Red Cross Program Puts Life-Saving Alarms in Homes

The American Red Cross recently wrapped up another round of their ongoing ‘Sound the Alarm’ fire campaign, aimed at making homes safer through the installation of thousands of smoke alarms.

In a Red Cross press release, Keith Rhodes, American Red Cross North Texas CEO, says 3,076 smoke alarms were installed in 1,060 homes between April 28 and May 13.

‘Sound the Alarm’ is part of the ongoing Red Cross Home Fire Campaign in which Red Cross volunteers and partners, including local fire departments, canvass high-risk neighborhoods to install free smoke alarms, replace batteries in existing alarms and help families create fire escape plans.

“I am proud of the work done by Red Cross volunteers and our partners to make North Texas safer every day. Over the last three weeks, we focused our efforts on home fire safety and, as a result, thousands of people are better prepared in the event of a fire,” said Keith Rhodes, CEO, American Red Cross North Texas.

“The Red Cross is grateful to everyone who supported this effort, including volunteers, fire departments, corporate partners, NFL player Byron Bell and more. We look forward to continuing to educate residents on the importance of working smoke alarms and home fire safety.”