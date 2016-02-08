n

At around 12:20 AM Thursday morning, February 4, Clay County deputies stopped a 2016 Buick Enclave on US 287 near New York Road for a traffic violation. The driver gave consent for a search and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office K-9 gave a positive alert for narcotics.

The officers also found $1,274,955 in the vehicle as well. Both the driver and passenger were arrested and taken to the Clay County Jail. 87 th District Attorney Paige Williams is working with federal authorities with what Clay County Sheriff Kenny Lemons describes as ‘an international case’.

36 year-old Shefeng Su and 35 year-old Xiangcong Su, both Chinese nationals, were taken into custody and charged with money laundering. Both remain in the Clay County Jail under $4 million bond each.