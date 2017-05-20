Archer City Couple Arrested For Injuring 11-Month-Old Child

A 22-year-old mother and her 32-year-old husband are in separate jails after officials discovered their 11-month-old child with a multitude of injuries.

Kristina Sifferd and her husband John rushed their 11-month-old son to United Regional on April 5th when the boy went into shock. The boy was airlifted from United Regional and taken to Oklahoma University Children's Hospital. According to officials, the boy had several injuries in various states of healing, including a broken neck, mouth trauma including missing teeth, a broken shoulder, several broken ribs, and injuries to his stomach and intestines. The Sifferds told authorities that the boy injured himself.

According to KFDX Kristina was arrested in Lawton and is being held in the Commanche County jail, and John, the boy's step-father, was arrested in Archer City and is currently held in the Archer County jail. Both are currently awaiting extradition and are being held on $525,000 bonds each.