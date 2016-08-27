Archer County Accident Sends Five to Area Hospitals

An eye witness tells NewsTalk 1290 that a Chevy Suburban rear ended a minivan near the intersection of Chalk Hill Road and Hwy 79 in Archer County this evening.

According to witnesses, a small white car was sitting broken down on a side road near the top of Chalk Hill. The minivan slowed to turn into that road to pick them up when the Suburban slammed into the back of the van going approximately 70 mph.

Texas DPS Trooper Dan Buesing says, in all, five people were involved in the accident. One of the individuals was taken by helicopter to an area hospital. The rest were transported by ambulance.

The names of those injured have not been released. Trooper Buesing says the injuries range from minor to very serious.

NewsTalk 1290 will bring you further info when it is made available.