Archer County Crash Results in One Fatality, Two Hospitalized

A head-on collision in Archer County Thursday night resulted in one fatality and two injuries.

According to Texas DPS, at around 8:40 pm, 68-year-old Edmund Burke, Jr. of Natchez, MS, was traveling south on Hwy 25 and turned onto Hwy 82 going the wrong direction in the eastbound lanes.

37-year-old January Cadotte of Wichita Falls was traveling east on Hwy 82 when the two vehicles crashed head-on killing Burke, Jr.

Barbara Burke, a passenger in the first vehicle, was flown by Care Flight to United Regional with serious injuries. Cadotte was transported by EMS to United Regional with non-life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound Hwy. 82 was closed for several hours until the scene was cleared.

No charges have been filed and the crash is still under investigation.