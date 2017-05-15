Don't you feel like it's about time you added some dollars to that bank account of yours before summer gets here? We do too, and we want to help make it happen. No, we aren't helping you get a second job, or getting you into any pyramid schemes. This is your chance to win $1,000 twice a day for doing, well, very little.

How do you get in on the easy money you ask? It's quite simple, less work than collecting cans, and, if you win, will be a much bigger money maker.

All you have to do is listen to our station and we will give out a code word twice a day every weekday (excluding Memorial Day) between May 15 and June 2, 2017 for a chance to win $1,000 each time. You just take that code word and enter it here for a chance to win $1,000.

We can't wait to help you get some extra cash in your pocket to fund some summer fun, or finally get to one of those house projects you've been putting off. Come to think of it, you could use the money to get your car detailed, go to the dentist and even pay ahead on next year's taxes. However, we recommend the summer fun option, but that's totally up to you.