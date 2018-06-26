Art Bikes Are Back at the Hotter’N Hell Hundred!

Calling all artists and wanna-be artists! Want to be a part of the Hotter’N Hell Hundred but the idea of grinding out mile after mile on those skinny bicycle seats under the hot Texas sun not your idea of fun? Here’s something you can do without even breaking a sweat. Assuming you have an air-conditioned place to work.

Dave Diamond

Here’s the general idea. The Alliance is hoping for 100 artistically decorated bicycles to celebrate the 100-mile bicycle ride and because this is the 37th Annual Hotter’N Hell Hundred you can only spend $37 on your art bike project.

You can enter as an individual, a family, a group of friends, whatever. I was chatting with a friend involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters and he thought this would be a great project to do with his Little. So, track down an old bike and get creative with it! The only limit is your imagination and ingenuity. Wrap it in something, paint it, disassemble it and reassemble it. It doesn’t even matter if you have parts left over, just add them in wherever you think they look artistic.

The finished bicycles will be on display at Sikes Senter Mall starting on July 1st, and at Finish Line Village on Hotter’N Hell weekend. Don’t worry if you don’t have your entry ready by July 1st, the Art Alliance will be accepting entries right up to Hotter’N Hell Hundred weekend August 23rd through 26th. You can even go by the display at the mall to get some ideas before committing to your own project. Donations of bicycles for others to use in their project will also be cheerfully accepted.