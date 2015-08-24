Tourists at Denali National Park in Alaska got a special treat when a lone grizzly bear, just doing his grizzly bear thing on a grassy hill, decided, "You know what looks fun? Rolling all the way down this here hill." And then he proceeded to do just that.

As any kid knows, rolling down a hill is waaaay more fun than walking or even running down a hill. And if you're a 600-pound bear with a thick hide, you don't need to worry about the occasional pebble or stick poking you during your roll. In fact, it's a mystery why bears would ever choose not to roll down the hill. There are simply no downsides.