Better Business Bureau Warns of ‘Can You Hear Me?’ Phone Scam

A new cell phone scam is hitting people by simply making them say a single word.

The Better Business Bureau is warning of a scam that they first became aware of late last year and has had a resurgence over the past few days. People have been receiving phone calls from someone claiming to represent a company, then asking a question with the intention of recording the person saying "Yes." According to the BBB ,

You receive a recorded call from someone who provides an introduction about a business or agency they supposedly represent. Scam reports have indicated that the callers have represented themselves as being from various companies, such as a home security agency, a cruise line or sometimes from the government. After the introduction, the recording will ask if you can hear the caller clearly. If you answer "yes" there's a possibility that the scam artist behind the phone call has recorded you and will use your agreement to sign you up for a product or service and then demand payment. If you refuse, the caller may produce your recorded "yes" response to confirm your purchase agreement.

It is likely that the caller already has certain personal information, such as a credit card number or social security number, and intends to use the recording of your affirmation to make fraudulent purchases. The BBB reports that some of the other questions used are: "Are you the homeowner?", "Are you over 18?", "Do you pay the household bills?", and "Do you have a home computer?" The BBB have also issued some tips on how to protect yourself from the scam,