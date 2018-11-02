Update 11/2/18 1:06 pm

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke confirms that a helicopter crashed on the south side of the Fort Worth-Denver railroad tracks near FM 369. Two occupants were in the helicopter and both have been transported to United Regional and are in serious condition. We will bring you further updates as information is made available.

Original Post 11/2/18:

Several Wichita Falls Facebook users and KFDX-TV 3 are reporting an aircraft crashed near Business 287 (Old Iowa Park Road) and F.M. 369 shortly before 11:30 am today. Multiple first responder units, police, the Wichita County Sheriff's Office and Air Evac have reportedly responded to the scene.

This is in the vicinity of Wichita Valley Airport, though it is unknown if the aircraft was taking off from or attempting to land there. We have no word yet as to the type of aircraft involved, injuries or fatalities. News Talk 1290 will bring you updates as information is made available.