Burger King’s Brilliant Anti-Bullying Ad Is Food for Thought

This pensive spot reminding us about the importance of standing up for kids who've been bullied comes from an unlikely source.

Burger King -- yes, the popular fast food franchise -- has put out this viral PSA called "Bullying Jr.," in which kid actors stage a scene where they bully another child (a very likely scenario, since 30% of kids worldwide are bullied annually). Customers, unaware it's been staged, look on, with only 12% coming to the victim's defense.

What makes it even more interesting is that 95% of customers who received a beaten burger -- or bullied, as it were -- complained to employees, shining a light on how people will or will not speak up.