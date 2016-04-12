Burglar Faces Wichita Falls Homeowner’s Shotgun

A Wichita County resident caught a man stealing his property and took matters into his own hands until deputies could arrive.

At around 4:30 am Sunday morning, deputies were called to a home in the 300 block of Huntington Lane. The homeowner had discovered a man burglarizing a building on his property. The homeowner fired a single shot from a shotgun into the air and ordered the man onto the ground. The burglar instead got into a blue pickup and sped away.

Grant Lynn Franklin

Wichita County Sheriff's Office

The homeowner fired another shot at the vehicle to disable the truck. The truck crashed into a fence at the end of Huntington. A neighbor blocked the vehicles path until deputies could arrive. 40-year-old Grant Lynn Franklin was arrested and charged with burglary of a building and burglary of a vehicle.

Deputies also recovered a stolen air compressor from the pickup. Franklin remained in the Wichita County Jail Tuesday morning on bonds totaling $16,500.