Burkburnett Announces Summer Movies in the Park 2018 Schedule

If you want to do something totally free with the kiddos over the summer. Burkburnett has got some Saturday plans for you.

We all love a good summer blockbuster and the city of Burkburnett has brought back their Summer Movies in the Park. The movies are always free and they actually show some pretty good stuff every year. The city recommends bringing a blanket or chair to sit on to stay comfortable

All movies will be played in the Friendship Park Amphitheater at dusk. They will be happening every other Saturday throughout the summer. If you're wanting popcorn or candy, they will have a concession stand available for a minimal fee for that. The movie is free, so be sure you get some popcorn or candy to show some love for them doing this awesome event every year.

Burkburnett Summer Movies in the Park 2018 Schedule Below

June 2: The Emoji Movie



June 16: Spider-man: Homecoming



June 30: Wonder



July 14: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle



July 28: Grease



August 11: Cars 3