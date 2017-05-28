Burkburnett High Graduating Class Tries to Sell School Online

Attempting to make sure future students don't have to suffer as they have, Burk's 2017 Senior Class tried to sell the school online as a senior prank.

As Graduation day approached, users on Facebook came across a listing in the Marketplace section, listing Burkburnett High School on sale for a pretty reasonable price, TOTALLY FREE. The listing points out the amenities of the location, including "6-ish" bathrooms, and talking up its convenient location near donuts and wildlife,

Ok, gotta give some credit to whomever came up with this. Pretty funny, but you youngsters got a lot of ground to cover if you want to match what we did back in the day. You swipe a teacher's van for a Sonic run and get away with it, then we'll talk.