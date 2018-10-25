Burkburnett Man Arrested After Infant Tests Positive for Methamphetamine

A Burkburnett man is behind bars after an investigation into the care of a one-year-old baby.

On October 22, a case worker with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services contacted the Burkburnett Police Department in regards to a case involving alleged child endangerment.

The Department of Family and Protective services had recently removed the baby from the care of its mother and 25-year-old Coady Linker. A drug and alcohol test was conducted on the child and the results were positive for methamphetamine.

The child’s mother and Linker had both tested positive for methamphetamines, amphetamines and marijuana after drug tests were conducted on the two in early October.

An arrest warrant was issued for Linker on October 18. He was taken into custody and transported to the Wichita County Jail where he was charged with one count of Abandon or Endanger a Child and one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance.