Burkburnett Middle School, Elementary School Placed on Lockdown Wednesday Morning

Burkburnett ISD and Police officials placed both Hardin Elementary and Burk Middle School on lockdown for about 15 minutes Wednesday morning.

A Burk ISD official tells News Talk 1290 that police were called about a disturbance at a home about five blocks from Hardin Elementary. When officers arrived, the found the situation to be less serious than what was described.

Burkburnett Police confirmed that a transformer in the area blew causing an unusually loud noise.