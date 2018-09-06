Chick-fil-A is Giving Away Free Nuggets the Entire Month of September

If there's one thing we can all get behind, it's free food. Especially free food from arguably one of the best fast food chains in the country - Chick-fil-A.

So here's the deal: Chick-fil-A is giving away free 8-count nuggets until the end of September and you don't even have to dress up like a cow to get them! All you have to do to get your hands on this sweet nugs offer is download the new Chick-fil-A One app , log in and the free nuggets deal will automatically appear in the 'My Rewards' section of the app.

Photo via Chick-fil-A

Once you have the app and your free box of delicious nuggets, you can continue using the app to earn more free food and other rewards. Scan the app each time you visit a Chick-fil-A and you'll get 10 points for every $1 you spend to unlock additional benefits as you advance through the reward tiers. And make sure you put your birthday in your profile so they can send you a free gift on your special day.