Cinemark Adopting New Bag Policy This Week

Be prepared for changes when headed to the movies at Cinemark Theatre.

Starting this Thursday (February 22), Cinemark Theaters will not be allowing bags larger than 12" x 12" x 6" into their theaters. No more sneaking those snacks into the theater with your purses, ladies.

According to Cinemark, the actual reason for the change is for customers' safety while enjoying a movie. Due to recent events in Florida, Cinemark decided to institute the change in their policy.

Diaper bags and medical equipment bags will still be allowed in the theater, but they will be subject to a search before entering.

Cinemark already had a change in their costume policy after the shooting during the screening of 'The Dark Knight Rises' in Colorado back in 2012. Customers are not allowed to wear masks, face paint or have fake weapons. For instance, bringing a blaster or lightsaber to a 'Star Wars' movie.

