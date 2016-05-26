Lubbock authorities were alerted this week to the discovery of what appears to be human remains.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, investigators were told Monday, May 23 that joggers had discovered what looked like a human bone. Upon taking custody of the apparent human bone, the investigators were led to where it was originally found: Clapp Park, located at 4502 Ave. U.

The area is being investigated for further clues or additional human remains with the assistance of Lubbock Fire and Rescue's dive team, which is searching Clapp Park's playa lake.

[UPDATE 4:57 p.m.] According to Everything Lubbock , a police report about the discovery of the bone says that a Wolfforth Fire Academy student is the person who found it at Clapp Park. The student delivered the bone to his Dr. Charles Addington, who serves as Wolfforth's mayor and fire chief.

Dr. Addington believed the bone was a tibia, a bone in the leg. He then reported it to Lubbock police.

"The doctor immediately recognized it as potentially a human bone, so they initially launched an investigation, immediately," said Lieutenant Ray Mendoza, Lubbock police department PIO.

Following the discovery, the mother of Zoe Campos, a teenage girl who disappeared in Lubbock back in 2013, issued the following statement to Everything Lubbock:

Zoe Campos (Photo: Lubbock Police Department)

"I am frantically waiting on the outcome. I pray that it’s not my babygirl. But at the same time someone will get answers. I believe every parent of a missing child hates situations like this, but prays for answers."

Campos was last seen Nov. 17, 2013.

The Lubbock Police Department urges anyone with information about this

case to call Crime Line at 741-1000.