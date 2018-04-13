Cops and Robbers 5K Coming Back to Wichita Falls Very Soon

We all played cops and robbers as a kid. now it's time for the adult version.

Crimestoppers is bringing back their 5K for its fifth straight year on May 5 at 9 am. The 5K will be happening at Lake Wichita Park, 5205 Fairway Boulevard. The 5K helps out our local Crimestoppers organization and it's a great way to burn some calories with some Wichita Falls citizens.

Costumes are encouraged and you will get a shirt if you're registered by April 14. That is tomorrow, so if you want to sign up hit up Active . If you register late or on-site, that will cost you forty dollars. So sign up early to save some bucks.

Cops and Robbers 5K Admission Fees

Cops and Robbers(Ages 13 and Older)-$30

Active Military and Veterans-$25

Kids 5K (6-12)-$20

Kids 6 and Under-FREE