Crash Claims Life of Denton Man in Clay County

A single vehicle crash in Clay County has claimed the life of a Denton man.

Texas DPS Staff Sergeant Dan Buesing says the crash occurred at 6:30 pm Saturday, November 17, about 10 miles east of Henrietta on FM 2332. 55-year-old Charles Kent Smith was driving a 2007 Dodge Ram 1 ton pickup southbound on FM 2332, when he failed to negotiate a sharp right turn in the road.

Smith’s truck left the road and struck a tree. The vehicle then struck a concrete culvert and came to rest on its roof. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by the Justice of the Peace. No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries reported.