Crazy Car Museum Opens In Wichita Falls

If you get to know me at all one thing will become immediately obvious. I love anything with wheels. Cars, motorcycles, trucks, bicycles, roller skates, if it’s got wheels I’m gonna like it. So I’m really excited about this new Crazy Car Museum in Wichita Falls.

You’ll find it on Midwestern Parkway near Old Jacksboro Highway in the old Humphrey Printing building. All of the vehicles belong to the Patterson family of dealerships, and while some of the vehicles had restoration work done by Patterson Auto Group employees, other vehicles came to them already restored.

Inside the museum is a collection of more than forty cars. You’ll find a 1963 Chevrolet Impala, a 1965 Ford Falcon convertible, a 1979 Oldsmobile Cutlass and many more, including a few motorcycles and even tractors!

Crazy Car Museum

The Crazy Car Museum will be celebrating their Grand Opening from ten to three this Saturday (04.21.18) with hot dogs and sodas available. After that, they’ll be open limited hours, but those hours should be really good for most automotive aficionados. Stop by between ten and three any Saturday and take the tour.

There’s no admission charge, but donations to the Veterans Wellness Center and/or Wichita Christian School will be accepted.