Dallas Zoo Animals in Wichita Falls Right Now for an Incredible Show Experience

If you need something to do with the kids this is a fun activity. Plus the zoo comes to you, no long trip to Dallas.

The Dallas Zoo Animal Show has returned to The River Bend Nature Center right here in Wichita Falls. The show is happening today (May 17) and tomorrow. You have two show times each day at 10 am and 11:15 am. Tickets are just five bucks and children under one get in free. If you have a group of ten or more, you must reserve a spot.

What animals can we expect to see from the Dallas Zoo? They promise to bring six to eight animals. In the past, they have brought a reticulated python, a large bird of prey (owl or hawk), tortoise, alligator, opossum, 3-banded armadillo, porcupine, and penguins.

For more information, call River Bend Nature Center at 767-0843.