‘Dancing With The Stars’ Bringing All-New Live Tour to Wichita Falls This Winter

If you're a fan of ABC's ' Dancing With the Stars ,' you're going to love the latest show announcement Spectra has for Wichita Falls.

The all-new ' Dancing With the Stars: Live! Light Up The Night ' tour is scheduled to bring the best ballroom dancers in the business to Memorial Auditorium on February 22, 2018, giving fans the opportunity to experience the excitement, glamour and fun seen on the 'Dancing with the Stars' TV show live right here in Wichita Falls.

This new production showcases every style of dance seen on the TV show 'Dancing With the Stars,' from sizzling salsas to elegant waltzes and high energy group numbers, plus original pieces choreographed by Emmy© winning choreographer Mandy Moore.

Dancing With The Stars Live! (Getty Images)

The show features DWTS favorites including Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, plus Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Hayley Erbert and Brandon Armstrong, with additional surprise casting to be announced (cast subject to change).

Tickets to the Dancing With the Stars: Live! show are on sale now and start at $39.75. You can purchase tickets online here , in person at the Kay Yeager Coliseum box office, or by phone at (940) 716-5555.