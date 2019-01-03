Dangerous Road Conditions Across Texoma as Winter Storm Hits

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect across Texoma through Friday morning. Road conditions have degraded quickly into Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Wichita Falls Police are reporting multiple accidents in Wichita Falls.

Travel is discouraged, but if absolutely necessary, give yourself plenty of time and drive carefully. Travel conditions are expected to remain dangerous through the day on Thursday and into Friday morning.

For the latest road conditions, visit the TxDOT Highway Conditions page .For the latest weather updates, visit the News Talk 1290 weather page . For a list of current closures and delays, click here .