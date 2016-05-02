An arrest warrant for Debi Holland has shed new light on her daughter Holli Jeffcoat's murder, including disturbing details about the way she was killed.



Debi Holland (38) was arrested Friday, April 29 in Lubbock and charged with aggravated sexual assault. The charge stems from Ms. Holland's alleged knowledge and aiding of the sexual abuse of her daughter.

The arrest warrant, obtained by Everything Lubbock, claims Ms. Holland knew her husband, James Holland, was sexually abusing her daughter Holli and did nothing to stop it or report it to authorities. Mr. Holland was arrested in March for continued aggravated sexual assault of a child. That child is only described as a close relative of Holli Jeffcoat.

James Bryant Holland (Photo: Lubbock County Detention Center)

"Debi Holland was aware that Holli [Jeffcoat] was pregnant by James Holland prior to January 29 and instructed Holli not to tell anyone and thus aided James Holland in the continuing molestation of Holli," reads the arrest warrant.

The sexual abuse dates back to a 2008 CPS case that was closed when the group couldn't prove who committed the crime.

While no one has been charged with Jeffcoat's murder, Ms. Holland's arrest warrant reveals shocking details regarding how she was killed.

According to the document, Jeffcoat's "womb and uterus were removed" and her throat was slit.

Jeffcoat was confirmed to be 12 weeks pregnant via medical exam on Feb. 2 - just eight days before she was murdered.

"They didn’t have enough money to take the baby out...James was going to take the baby out with a coat hanger. Holli was going to be in trouble because James was going to jail now," said the arrest warrant.

Ms. Holland allegedly instructed her daughter, who had told Lorenzo school employees that she was pregnant by her stepfather James Holland, to keep the abuse quiet:

"When specifically asked whether mom knew about James and Holli having sex, Holli said yes. Mom told her not to tell anyone because mom needed James to pay the bills."

In April, separate court documents claimed Mr. Holland had taken nude photos of the underage girl he's accused of sexually assaulting over the course of several years.

Debi Holland is being held on a $500,000 bond, while James Holland is being held on a $2 million bond.