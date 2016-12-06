Decatur Man Dies in Accident Just Days After His 17-Year-Old Son Dies in an Accident

A Decatur man has died in an auto accident just days after his son also died in an accident.

43-year-old John Joseph Callan reportedly failed to negotiate a curve on U.S. 380 in Decatur. The accident occurred shortly before 9 pm Monday, Dec. 5.

He lost control of the vehicle and Decatur Police Chief Rex Hoskins was quoted by TRN as saying Callan’s truck was traveling at a high rate of speed and flipped three times. Callan was ejected from the vehicle.

On Nov. 26, Callan’s 17-year-old son Johnny crashed his truck south of Mineral Wells while driving to an FFA show in Waco. Authorities investigating that accident indicated the teen likely fell asleep at the wheel. His truck struck a tree and he died at the scene.

Johnny Callan was the likely valedictorian at Jacksboro High School and was the current president of the Jacksboro FFA chapter.