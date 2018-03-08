DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Seizure, Arrest in Wichita County

The Texas DPS seized 142 pounds of marijuana after a trooper stopped a vehicle in Wichita County on March 1.

At approximately 2:50 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2018 RV traveling south on US-287 near Iowa Park, for a traffic violation. A Wichita County Sheriff’s Office canine unit arrived on the scene and alerted on the vehicle. The Trooper discovered six large duffle bags of marijuana in the sleeping area above the driver’s seat.

The driver, identified as Paul Anthony Woodworth, 30, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. Woodworth was transported and booked into the Wichita County jail.

The drugs were allegedly being transported from Portland, Oregon, to Florida.