DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Human Smuggling Arrest

The Texas DPS arrested one suspect on human smuggling charges after a trooper conducted a traffic stop in Hidalgo County. At approximately 12:50 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, a DPS trooper stopped the driver of a 2017 Dodge Caravan, traveling northbound on U.S. 281 north of FM 1017, for a traffic violation.

The Trooper discovered one individual concealed under items on the floor board. A second individual was discovered concealed within the factory storage compartment located behind the driver seat area of the floor board.

The driver, 22-year-old Jonathan Guzman of Edinburg, was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons, a second-degree felony. Guzman was transported to the Hidalgo County Jail. The two individuals were turned over to the RGV Sector-U.S. Border Patrol.