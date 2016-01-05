Come on guys, you're supposed to do the 'Super Troopers' pose when you make a drug bust like this.

The Wichita County Sheriff's Office is not messing around when it comes to drugs. They have several arrests from last year , and 2016 is not going to be any different. This took place on Saturday, January 2, so I believe this is their largest drug bust of the year so far, but I'm sure one will top this.

At approximately 3:54 p.m., a Wichita County deputy made a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. 287 and Huntington Lane. A 51-year-old male driver and a 30-year-old male passenger were placed under arrest. The two were charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 over four hundred grams and Possession of Marijuana over five pounds under fifty pounds. Ten pounds of marijuana and 573 grams of Hash were seized.