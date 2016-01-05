Wichita Falls Drug Bust Seizes Ten Pounds of Marijuana and Over 500 Grams of Hash
Come on guys, you're supposed to do the 'Super Troopers' pose when you make a drug bust like this.
The Wichita County Sheriff's Office is not messing around when it comes to drugs. They have several arrests from last year, and 2016 is not going to be any different. This took place on Saturday, January 2, so I believe this is their largest drug bust of the year so far, but I'm sure one will top this.
At approximately 3:54 p.m., a Wichita County deputy made a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. 287 and Huntington Lane. A 51-year-old male driver and a 30-year-old male passenger were placed under arrest. The two were charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 over four hundred grams and Possession of Marijuana over five pounds under fifty pounds. Ten pounds of marijuana and 573 grams of Hash were seized.