Drug Dealers Don’t Learn, Wichita County Deputy Nabs Another Big Weed Bust on Highway 287

Dear drug dealers, you should avoid Highway 287 at all costs. The odds are not in your favor. On Saturday, March 25, another person traveling through Texoma with drugs was stopped by police.

The latest, and surely not last, drug bust on Highway 287 is another big one. Wichita County deputies pulled over 50-year-old Duc Hoai Nguyen, of Garden Grove, California, just before 6pm for a traffic violation near Midway Church Road.

Photo Courtesy of Wichita Falls Police Department

A search of the vehicle netted the Wichita County Sheriff's Office 42.5-pounds of high-grade marijuana with a street value of over $220,000, according to the WCSO.

Nguyen has been charged with possession of marijuana over five pounds under fifty pounds. He is currently held in Wichita County jail, his bond has been set at $5,000.