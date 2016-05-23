Early Morning Accident Leaves One Dead, Two Others Hospitalized

A single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning claimed one life. According to Dan Buesing with Texas DPS, a 2004 Ford Explorer was traveling along Hwy 6 just south of Crowell, TX at around 4:30 AM when the driver lost control and left the roadway.

Three people were in the vehicle and all were ejected when the SUV rolled several times. 16-year-old Kyevaughn Fogle of Crowell died at the scene. Montrei Fogle of Crowell was airlifted to Cooks Children Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries. Austin Doyle, also of Crowell, was transported to United Regional with unknown injuries.

DPS says speed was a factor. None of the occupants were wearing seat belts. It is unclear at this time who was driving the vehicle. DPS is continuing to investigate.