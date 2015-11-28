Early Morning Fire Heavily Damages Wichita Falls Home

A home in the 100 block of Glencoe Circle was heavily damaged in an early morning fire on Saturday. Wichita Falls Fire Fighters responded at around 4:50 am. Two occupants, one male and one female, were transported to United Regional with unspecified injuries.

The identities of the man and woman have not been released, however sources tell News Talk 1290 that the victims both suffered serious burns in the blaze. No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate was not immediately available but the damages were described as ‘significant’.