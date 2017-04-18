Elderly Wichita Falls Man Knocked Unconscious During Home Invasion, Police Release Video of Possible Suspect

UPDATE (4/18/17 3:10 PM): Wichita Falls police have released video of a possible suspect in the burglary/assault that occurred in the 300 block of Polk Street on Monday, April 17. Police are asking i f you can ID the individual to please contact Detective Raines at 761-7792 or you can call Crime Stoppers at 322-9888.

Original Story:

Wichita Falls police are searching for three suspects who attacked an elderly man during a home invasion in the 300 block of Polk Street just before noon on Monday (4/17).

Police say the man came home to find three people in his house, two Hispanic or dark complected white males and one Hispanic female. He told police he yelled at the suspects and chased them into his backyard.

Polk Street, Wichita Falls (Google Maps)

KAUZ reports that when the man went back into his house he was hit on the side of his head with an object, knocking him unconscious. When the man regained consciousness, he called police. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a black Chevrolet Surburban.