Famous People From Wichita Falls [VIDEO]

Wichita Falls has been the home, birth place, or temporary staying place to many notable and famous people.

Actors, movie producers, singers, professional athletes, racecar driver; Wichita Falls boasts an impressive résumé of accomplished people who began or spent part of their lives right here in our fine city.

Of course, included in the list are some of the more well-known famous names from Wichita Falls like Bowling For Soup , but did you know that one of the longest-serving soap opera actors in the United States is also from Wichita Falls? Watch the video above to see the full list.

Also included in the video is a bonus list of famous people who attended Midwestern State University.