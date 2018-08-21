FBI Offering Big Reward for Fugitives Last Seen in Texoma

If you spot either of these two individuals, you could get a couple grand sent your way.

The Dallas Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation could use your help in locating these two brothers. Trevor Clifford Scott (known as Var) and Javaris Damon Scott (known as Red) have been on the run since July 12 of this year. They're considered armed and dangerous. They're wanted on drug-related charges.

If your tip leads to the rest of these two, you could receive five thousand dollars. They were last spotted in Vernon, Texas. If you know their whereabouts, you can call the FBI at 972-559-5000. They say you can also call local law enforcement with information on these two as well. You can remain anonymous when you call in.