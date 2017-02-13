FBI Warns of Scam Using Bureau’s Wichita Falls Phone Number

The Federal Bureau of Investigations is warning North Texas residents to be aware of a phone scam that causes the phone number of the Wichita Falls FBI office to show up on caller ID.

The FBI reports that it has become aware of a new phone scam directed at Texas residents where a caller with a foreign accent identifies his/herself as being with the FBI, IRS, or another government agency and uses intimidation to demand payment of delinquent debts and fees. The scammers know the names, background information, and contact numbers of those they target, and they've successfully masked their phone number as the FBI field office in Wichita Falls, 940-766-4441.

Officials are reminding the public that government agencies will never call citizens to request money, and if you receive such a call, hang up immediately and notify the Dallas FBI Field Office at 972-559-5000, If you have already fallen victim to the scam, file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center .