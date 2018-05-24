The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just announced its recommendations to parents to stop using any teething medications containing benzocaine. There are possible rare and deadly side effects especially for kids 2 years old and under.

Being a father of five kids, I've been through the teething years a bunch. I know how difficult it can be to want to soothe your baby's pain and not have many options available. And now there will be one less choice.

The FDA has announced that the use of benzocaine, the most common pain reliever for teething, has caused too many side effects in young kids, including death. It now wants any product containing benzocaine pulled from shelves.

The organization has been warning parents about this for over a decade now, stating the damage has continued to such a degree that all makers of products containing benzocaine should discontinue making those products and pull any remaining items off store shelves.

Church and Dwight Co. Inc., the maker of Orajel products, said they would pull all of their products voluntarily to prevent further harm. Meanwhile, the FDA stated if other companies don't voluntarily pull their products, they could face legal action.